Tourism on hold: North Korea signals shift in strategy as reopening fizzles | NK News

 Tourism on hold: North Korea signals shift in strategy as reopening fizzles
April 09, 2025Apr 09, 2025
Tourism on hold: North Korea signals shift in strategy as reopening fizzles

Tour operators say Pyongyang has gone silent, with analysts pointing to ideological control and shifting priorities
Chad O'Carroll April 9, 2025
North Korean tour guides sit along a rocky coastline on May 8, 2010 | Image: Eric Lafforgue

Despite early signs pointing to a post-pandemic revival of tourism in North Korea, multiple tour operators now say Pyongyang has gone quiet on reopening plans and the prospects for a restart this year are fading fast — a shift that analysts warn reflects deeper concerns about security control, geopolitical alignment and shifting economic priorities.

Young Pioneer Tours (YPT), one of the most prominent operators bringing foreigners into the country before borders closed in 2020, told NK News that North Korean officials appear uninterested in resuming tourism from either Western or Chinese visitors.

About the Author

Chad O'Carroll

Chad O'Carroll

Chad O'Carroll is the founder of NK News/NK Pro and related holding company Korea Risk Group. In addition to being the group's CEO, O'Carroll is a frequent writer and commentator about the Koreas, having written about the two nations since 2010. He has visited the DPRK multiple times, worked and lived in Washington, D.C. with a focus on peninsula issues, and lived in the ROK since 2016.

