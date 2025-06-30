North Korean jet makes rare overnight flight to Shanghai, just third since COVID | NK News

A North Korean passenger jet made a rare overnight flight to Shanghai, just national carrier Air Koryo’s second flight to the city this year and third since the pandemic, amid questions about whether China and the DPRK intend to revive the route.

The Antonov An-148 with tail number P-671 landed in Shanghai around 10 p.m. KST after a two-hour flight from Pyongyang’s Sunan International Airport on Sunday, Flightradar24 aviation data shows.