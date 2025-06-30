North Korea tells UN Command it has resumed barrier construction along border | NK News

North Korea has notified the United Nations Command (UNC) overseeing the implementation of the inter-Korean armistice that it resumed building barriers along the border last week after a break of several months, South Korea’s defense ministry confirmed on Monday.
During a regular press briefing, a ministry spokesperson told reporters that Pyongyang’s decision to inform the U.S.-led multinational force was “meaningful” but did not specify what the communique said.
North Korea has notified the United Nations Command (UNC) overseeing the implementation of the inter-Korean armistice that it resumed building barriers along the border last week after a break of several months, South Korea’s defense ministry confirmed on Monday.
During a regular press briefing, a ministry spokesperson told reporters that Pyongyang’s decision to inform the U.S.-led multinational force was “meaningful” but did not specify what the communique said.
Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks
-
Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
-
Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
-
The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
-
Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
-
Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe
now
All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.