 North Korea tells UN Command it has resumed barrier construction along border | NK News
NK News Logo
July 01, 2025Jul 01, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

North Korea tells UN Command it has resumed barrier construction along border

Seoul describes first message from Pyongyang in month as ‘meaningful,’ assessing work has been scaled down
Shreyas Reddy June 30, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
North Korea tells UN Command it has resumed barrier construction along border
Young North Korean soldiers carrying wood in the countryside | Image: Eric Lafforgue (Sept. 2008)

North Korea has notified the United Nations Command (UNC) overseeing the implementation of the inter-Korean armistice that it resumed building barriers along the border last week after a break of several months, South Korea’s defense ministry confirmed on Monday.

During a regular press briefing, a ministry spokesperson told reporters that Pyongyang’s decision to inform the U.S.-led multinational force was “meaningful” but did not specify what the communique said.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

North Korean jet makes rare overnight flight to Shanghai, just third since COVID
North Korean jet makes rare overnight flight to Shanghai, just third since COVID
Six Americans under investigation for trying to send Bibles, rice to North Korea
Six Americans under investigation for trying to send Bibles, rice to North Korea
Seoul restores all guard posts dismantled under military pact with North Korea
Seoul restores all guard posts dismantled under military pact with North Korea

About the Author

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Follow him on Twitter.

View more articles by Shreyas ReddyEMAILTwitterLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved