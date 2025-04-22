South Korea places fourth military spy satellite in orbit to monitor North Korea | NK News

About the Author
Jooheon Kim
Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.
Get behind the headlines
|
News
South Korea places fourth military spy satellite in orbit to monitor North Korea
Launch aboard SpaceX rocket expands ROK’s recon constellation as DPRK’s satellite ambitions appear to stall
South Korea successfully placed its fourth military reconnaissance satellite in orbit on Tuesday, advancing the country’s independence surveillance capabilities for monitoring North Korea.
The satellite lifted off at 9:48 a.m. KST (8:48 p.m. EDT on Monday) aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida and entered its designated orbit, the Ministry of National Defense and the Defense Acquisition Program Administration said in a press release.
South Korea successfully placed its fourth military reconnaissance satellite in orbit on Tuesday, advancing the country’s independence surveillance capabilities for monitoring North Korea.
The satellite lifted off at 9:48 a.m. KST (8:48 p.m. EDT on Monday) aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida and entered its designated orbit, the Ministry of National Defense and the Defense Acquisition Program Administration said in a press release.
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
Get the Daily Update
Start your day with