South Korea places fourth military spy satellite in orbit to monitor North Korea | NK News

April 22, 2025Apr 22, 2025
South Korea places fourth military spy satellite in orbit to monitor North Korea

Launch aboard SpaceX rocket expands ROK’s recon constellation as DPRK’s satellite ambitions appear to stall
Jooheon Kim April 22, 2025
South Korea's reconnaissance satellite launches aboard a SpaceX rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. | Image: ROK Defense Ministry (April 22, 2025)

South Korea successfully placed its fourth military reconnaissance satellite in orbit on Tuesday, advancing the country’s independence surveillance capabilities for monitoring North Korea.

The satellite lifted off at 9:48 a.m. KST (8:48 p.m. EDT on Monday) aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida and entered its designated orbit, the Ministry of National Defense and the Defense Acquisition Program Administration said in a press release.

About the Author

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

