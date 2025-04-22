South Korea places fourth military spy satellite in orbit to monitor North Korea | NK News

South Korea successfully placed its fourth military reconnaissance satellite in orbit on Tuesday, advancing the country’s independence surveillance capabilities for monitoring North Korea.

The satellite lifted off at 9:48 a.m. KST (8:48 p.m. EDT on Monday) aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida and entered its designated orbit, the Ministry of National Defense and the Defense Acquisition Program Administration said in a press release.