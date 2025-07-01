 Radiation levels stable despite alleged North Korean uranium refinery discharge | NK News
July 01, 2025Jul 01, 2025
Radiation levels stable despite alleged North Korean uranium refinery discharge

Seoul reports no signs of wastewater release from Pyongsan facility after media and opposition party raised alarm
Jooheon Kim July 1, 2025
An atom made by children holding sign boards at a mass games performance in Pyongyang in Sept. 2008 | Image: Eric Lafforgue

Radiation levels in the Yellow Sea (West Sea) remain stable despite a report suggesting that North Korea has increased wastewater discharges from its uranium refining facility, Seoul unification ministry reported on Tuesday.

“So far, no significant changes have been detected in the periodic radiation level measurements in the West Sea conducted by relevant authorities,” a ministry official said during a press briefing. 

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

