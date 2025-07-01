North Korean educators depart for Russia, led by man previously reported dead | NK News

About the Author
Anton Sokolin
Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).
Get behind the headlines
|
News
North Korean educators depart for Russia, led by man previously reported dead
State media confirms Kim Kum Chol is heading university delegation after man with same name drowned in Moscow last year
A delegation from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s alma mater departed for Russia on Monday, according to state media, led by a university president who was previously believed to have died under suspicious circumstances in Moscow.
The elite educators from Kim Il Sung Military University are set to visit Russia’s Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Korean Central News Agency announced in a brief two-line report on Tuesday.
A delegation from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s alma mater departed for Russia on Monday, according to state media, led by a university president who was previously believed to have died under suspicious circumstances in Moscow.
The elite educators from Kim Il Sung Military University are set to visit Russia’s Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Korean Central News Agency announced in a brief two-line report on Tuesday.
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
Get the Daily Update
Start your day with