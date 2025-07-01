 Why North Korean TV showed Kim Jong Un mourning soldiers killed fighting Ukraine | NK News
Why North Korean TV showed Kim Jong Un mourning soldiers killed fighting Ukraine

Footage of leader beside coffins appears aimed at justifying deployment, while seeking to secure Russian support
Anton Sokolin July 1, 2025
Kim Jong Un kneeling over a coffin presumably bearing a dead North Korean soldier, with Russian diplomats and military officers in the background | Image: KCTV (June 30, 2025)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un solemnly kneels to cover coffins with DPRK flags, his sister and party higher-ups by his side, as Russian military officers and diplomats hand over caskets bearing North Korean soldiers presumably killed in action in Kursk.

These were the images the DPRK state TV broadcast on Monday in its coverage of a concert meant to celebrate the unbreakable ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, a surprisingly open remembrance for fallen North Korean “heroes” that appeared to be a bid to cement the Russia-DPRK alliance “forged in blood.”

