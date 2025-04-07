Pyongyang marathon returns after 6-year hiatus with hundred of foreign athletes | NK News

News Pyongyang marathon returns after 6-year hiatus with hundred of foreign athletes Sporting event marked first time non-Russian tourists were allowed to visit the capital city since before the pandemic SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT Hundreds of local and foreign runners took to the streets of Pyongyang on Sunday as North Korea hosted its premier international marathon race for the first time in six years, showcasing the capital’s readiness to welcome visitors from across the world when authorities decide to resume tourism. After five consecutive cancellations, the 31st Pyongyang International Marathon saw over 500 “elite” athletes and amateur runners participating in the marathon, half marathon, 10 km and 5 km races, the North Korea-focused travel agency Koryo Tours said in a press release on Sunday. Hundreds of local and foreign runners took to the streets of Pyongyang on Sunday as North Korea hosted its premier international marathon race for the first time in six years, showcasing the capital’s readiness to welcome visitors from across the world when authorities decide to resume tourism. After five consecutive cancellations, the 31st Pyongyang International Marathon saw over 500 “elite” athletes and amateur runners participating in the marathon, half marathon, 10 km and 5 km races, the North Korea-focused travel agency Koryo Tours said in a press release on Sunday. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

