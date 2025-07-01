DOJ announces sweeping crackdown on North Koreans working for over 100 US firms | NK News

News DOJ announces sweeping crackdown on North Koreans working for over 100 US firms US indicts DPRK workers and arrests American in coordinated actions to cut off funding for Pyongyang’s weapons program SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT The U.S. Justice Department has revealed a sweeping operation against North Korean IT workers who raised funds for regime weapons programs through employment at over 100 American companies, announcing the indictment of DPRK nationals, arrest of a U.S. citizen and searches of 29 suspected “laptop farms.” The series of coordinated actions also saw U.S. authorities seize 29 financial accounts and 21 fraudulent websites as part of the crackdown on illicit networks facilitating Pyongyang’s sanctions evasion, the department said in a press release. The U.S. Justice Department has revealed a sweeping operation against North Korean IT workers who raised funds for regime weapons programs through employment at over 100 American companies, announcing the indictment of DPRK nationals, arrest of a U.S. citizen and searches of 29 suspected “laptop farms.” The series of coordinated actions also saw U.S. authorities seize 29 financial accounts and 21 fraudulent websites as part of the crackdown on illicit networks facilitating Pyongyang’s sanctions evasion, the department said in a press release. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group. Trending