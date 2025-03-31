Trump says he hasn’t addressed Russia’s purchase of North Korean arms with Putin | NK News

About the Author
Anton Sokolin
Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).
Trump says he hasn’t addressed Russia’s purchase of North Korean arms with Putin
US president sidestepped question on Moscow’s acquisition of DPRK weapons amid ongoing peace talks on Ukraine war
U.S. President Donald Trump avoided commenting on Russia's acquisition of weapons from North Korea during a press event on Friday, stating that he had not raised the issue with Vladimir Putin during their ongoing peace talks on the war in Ukraine.
When asked by a White House pool reporter if he had spoken with Putin about buying arms from Iran and North Korea, Trump replied "Not about specifically that, no," before changing the topic to Ukrainian children who had been abducted into Russia and how the war never would have happened if he had been president.
