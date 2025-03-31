Trump says he hasn’t addressed Russia’s purchase of North Korean arms with Putin | NK News

News Trump says he hasn’t addressed Russia’s purchase of North Korean arms with Putin US president sidestepped question on Moscow’s acquisition of DPRK weapons amid ongoing peace talks on Ukraine war SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT U.S. President Donald Trump avoided commenting on Russia's acquisition of weapons from North Korea during a press event on Friday, stating that he had not raised the issue with Vladimir Putin during their ongoing peace talks on the war in Ukraine. When asked by a White House pool reporter if he had spoken with Putin about buying arms from Iran and North Korea, Trump replied "Not about specifically that, no," before changing the topic to Ukrainian children who had been abducted into Russia and how the war never would have happened if he had been president. U.S. President Donald Trump avoided commenting on Russia's acquisition of weapons from North Korea during a press event on Friday, stating that he had not raised the issue with Vladimir Putin during their ongoing peace talks on the war in Ukraine. When asked by a White House pool reporter if he had spoken with Putin about buying arms from Iran and North Korea, Trump replied "Not about specifically that, no," before changing the topic to Ukrainian children who had been abducted into Russia and how the war never would have happened if he had been president. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group. Trending