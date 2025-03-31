 Trump says he hasn’t addressed Russia’s purchase of North Korean arms with Putin | NK News
April 06, 2025Apr 06, 2025
Trump says he hasn’t addressed Russia’s purchase of North Korean arms with Putin

US president sidestepped question on Moscow’s acquisition of DPRK weapons amid ongoing peace talks on Ukraine war
Anton Sokolin March 31, 2025
U.S. President Donald Trump while delivering remarks on auto tariffs on March 27, 2025 | Image: Screengrab from White House footage via YouTube

U.S. President Donald Trump avoided commenting on Russia's acquisition of weapons from North Korea during a press event on Friday, stating that he had not raised the issue with Vladimir Putin during their ongoing peace talks on the war in Ukraine.

When asked by a White House pool reporter if he had spoken with Putin about buying arms from Iran and North Korea, Trump replied "Not about specifically that, no," before changing the topic to Ukrainian children who had been abducted into Russia and how the war never would have happened if he had been president.

