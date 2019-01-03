January 4, 2019
Login

Enter your
account info

FORGOT PASSWORD?
January 4, 2019
How the U.S. can break the diplomatic impasse with North Korea in 2019
How the U.S. can break the diplomatic impasse with North Korea in 2019
Washington must show greater flexibility - and be prepared to offer "complementary measures"

Stephan Haggard 

January 4th, 2019

No subscription? You’re missing out.

Join the influential community of members who rely on NK News original news and in-depth reporting.

Subscribe to read the remaining 1238 words of this article.

Get North Korea headlines delivered to your inbox daily

Subscribe to the NK News 'Daily Update' and get links to must-read stories each morning

About the Author

Stephan Haggard

Stephan Haggard is the Lawrence and Sallye Krause Professor of Korea-Pacific Studies, director of the Korea-Pacific Program, and distinguished professor of political science at UC San Diego.

READ MORE ARTICLES

related posts

January 2nd, 2019

Ringing in a new year in North Korea – NK News Podcast ep.52

Kim Jong Un's New Year's address this week was hotly-anticipated, with DPRK watchers across the…

January 2nd, 2019

Why Kim Jong Un’s New Year’s speech opted for more of the same

The New Year Address can be seen as one of the DPRK’s oldest traditions –…

January 1st, 2019

Kim Jong Un’s New Year’s speech: experts react

Kim Jong Un delivered his much-anticipated New Year Address for 2019 early Tuesday morning to…

January 1st, 2019

Reviewing the year: Kim Jong Un’s 2019 New Year’s address, in full

Tuesday saw Kim Jong Un's annual New Year's Address - a longstanding tradition in North…

Skip to toolbar