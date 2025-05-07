 Why North Korea and Russia won’t flaunt ties at Moscow’s Victory Day parade | NK News
NK News Logo
May 07, 2025May 07, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
Analysis

Why North Korea and Russia won’t flaunt ties at Moscow’s Victory Day parade

Ukraine war talks and security concerns may be factors, but DPRK troops’ absence is unlikely to dent their alliance
Anton Sokolin May 7, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
Why North Korea and Russia won’t flaunt ties at Moscow’s Victory Day parade
A military parade on Red Square on May 9, 2017 | Image: Kremlin

North Korea may be the only country to send its troops to shed their blood for Russia in its war against Ukraine, but even this unprecedented deployment of thousands of soldiers apparently wasn’t enough to convince the allies to show off their ties in Moscow’s Red Square.

The Kremlin announced on Tuesday that Korean People’s Army forces will not be among the foreign contingents marching in a large-scale parade to celebrate Victory Day on May 9, despite Russia inviting North Korea to participate months ago and celebrating DPRK contributions to the war effort in recent weeks.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved