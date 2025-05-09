ROK ruling party candidate Kim Moon-soo embraces nukes to counter North Korea | NK News

Conservative South Korean presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo vowed to use nuclear weapons to counter North Korean weapons of mass destruction on Friday, including through the development of indigenous nuclear submarines and potentially the redeployment of American tactical nukes to the peninsula.

Speaking at a press conference in Seoul, the ruling People Power Party’s candidate offered a full-throated endorsement of the deterrence policies of impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol, pledging to bolster the U.S.-ROK alliance and South Korea’s three-axis defense system