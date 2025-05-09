 ROK ruling party candidate Kim Moon-soo embraces nukes to counter North Korea | NK News
May 09, 2025May 09, 2025
ROK ruling party candidate Kim Moon-soo embraces nukes to counter North Korea

Presidential nominee vows to pursue nuclear sub and potential redeployment of US tactical nukes, endorsing Yoon policies
Joon Ha Park May 9, 2025
Kim Moon-soo, the People Power Party’s presidential candidate, accepts his party’s nomination on May 3 | Image: Kim Moon-soo via Facebook

Conservative South Korean presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo vowed to use nuclear weapons to counter North Korean weapons of mass destruction on Friday, including through the development of indigenous nuclear submarines and potentially the redeployment of American tactical nukes to the peninsula.

Speaking at a press conference in Seoul, the ruling People Power Party’s candidate offered a full-throated endorsement of the deterrence policies of impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol, pledging to bolster the U.S.-ROK alliance and South Korea’s three-axis defense system

