Seoul restores all guard posts dismantled under military pact with North Korea | NK News

The South Korean military has restored and resumed operations at 11 front-line guard posts (GPs) that were previously dismantled under a 2018 military pact with North Korea, reversing one of the most symbolic confidence-building measures from the agreement.

The $14 million project was completed by mid-May, according to a report submitted to ruling People Power Party lawmaker Kang Dae-sik’s office by the ROK Army Headquarters’ Operations Division.