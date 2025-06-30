Seoul restores all guard posts dismantled under military pact with North Korea | NK News

The South Korean military has restored and resumed operations at 11 front-line guard posts (GPs) that were previously dismantled under a 2018 military pact with North Korea, reversing one of the most symbolic confidence-building measures from the agreement.
The $14 million project was completed by mid-May, according to a report submitted to ruling People Power Party lawmaker Kang Dae-sik’s office by the ROK Army Headquarters’ Operations Division.
The South Korean military has restored and resumed operations at 11 front-line guard posts (GPs) that were previously dismantled under a 2018 military pact with North Korea, reversing one of the most symbolic confidence-building measures from the agreement.
The $14 million project was completed by mid-May, according to a report submitted to ruling People Power Party lawmaker Kang Dae-sik’s office by the ROK Army Headquarters’ Operations Division.
Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks
-
Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
-
Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
-
The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
-
Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
-
Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe
now
All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.