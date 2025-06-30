 Seoul restores all guard posts dismantled under military pact with North Korea | NK News
July 01, 2025
Seoul restores all guard posts dismantled under military pact with North Korea

Resumption of operations at 11 front-line GPs comes as President Lee Jae-myung considers reviving suspended 2018 deal
Joon Ha Park June 30, 2025
Adm. Kim Myung-soo, chairman of the ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff, meets with army personnel during a visit to a front-line army guard post (GP) on the eastern border. | Image: ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff (Nov. 30, 2023)

The South Korean military has restored and resumed operations at 11 front-line guard posts (GPs) that were previously dismantled under a 2018 military pact with North Korea, reversing one of the most symbolic confidence-building measures from the agreement.

The $14 million project was completed by mid-May, according to a report submitted to ruling People Power Party lawmaker Kang Dae-sik’s office by the ROK Army Headquarters’ Operations Division.

Joon Ha Park is a correspondent at Korea Risk Group. He has previously written on issues related to the two Koreas at The Peninsula Report, and appeared on ABC News Australia, Deutsche Welle and Monocle Radio. He specializes in offering in-depth analyses of South Korea’s defense policy, security relations and domestic politics for Korea Pro.

