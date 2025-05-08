 First footage emerges of Russia firing North Korean 240mm rockets at Ukraine | NK News
First footage emerges of Russia firing North Korean 240mm rockets at Ukraine

Expert says video appears to show DPRK-supplied MLRS in combat, while Kyiv releases evidence of a unit’s destruction
Anton Sokolin May 8, 2025
Footage showing an apparent North Korean 240mm MLRS in action in the Ukraine war | Image: Screenshot from video by @divannyevoini via Telegram, edited by NK News

The first footage of Russian forces using a powerful North Korean 240mm rocket system against Ukraine emerged on Wednesday, just before Kyiv released a video showing the first confirmed destruction of the DPRK system in the war.

“6:03, good morning. We’re from Russia,” a soldier says in the video, moments before an apparent 240mm M1991 multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) with an anti-drone cope cage fires several rocket rounds from a road.

About the Author

Anton Sokolin

Anton Sokolin

Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).

