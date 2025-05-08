First footage emerges of Russia firing North Korean 240mm rockets at Ukraine | NK News

About the Author
Anton Sokolin
Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).
Get behind the headlines
|
News
First footage emerges of Russia firing North Korean 240mm rockets at Ukraine
Expert says video appears to show DPRK-supplied MLRS in combat, while Kyiv releases evidence of a unit’s destruction
The first footage of Russian forces using a powerful North Korean 240mm rocket system against Ukraine emerged on Wednesday, just before Kyiv released a video showing the first confirmed destruction of the DPRK system in the war.
“6:03, good morning. We’re from Russia,” a soldier says in the video, moments before an apparent 240mm M1991 multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) with an anti-drone cope cage fires several rocket rounds from a road.
The first footage of Russian forces using a powerful North Korean 240mm rocket system against Ukraine emerged on Wednesday, just before Kyiv released a video showing the first confirmed destruction of the DPRK system in the war.
“6:03, good morning. We’re from Russia,” a soldier says in the video, moments before an apparent 240mm M1991 multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) with an anti-drone cope cage fires several rocket rounds from a road.
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
Get the Daily Update
Start your day with