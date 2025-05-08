First footage emerges of Russia firing North Korean 240mm rockets at Ukraine | NK News

The first footage of Russian forces using a powerful North Korean 240mm rocket system against Ukraine emerged on Wednesday, just before Kyiv released a video showing the first confirmed destruction of the DPRK system in the war.

“6:03, good morning. We’re from Russia,” a soldier says in the video, moments before an apparent 240mm M1991 multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) with an anti-drone cope cage fires several rocket rounds from a road.