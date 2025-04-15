 US B-1 bomber joins air drills with South Korea on deterring North Korea | NK News
NK News Logo
April 15, 2025Apr 15, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

US B-1 bomber joins air drills with South Korea on deterring North Korea

Seoul calls training a response to DPRK nuclear threats as it seeks to strengthen readiness following Yoon's ouster
Alannah Hill April 15, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
US B-1 bomber joins air drills with South Korea on deterring North Korea
A joint U.S.-ROK air exercise involving a B-1 strategic bomber | Image: ROK Ministry of Defense (April 15, 2025)

South Korea and the U.S. staged a joint air exercise on Tuesday involving an American B-1 strategic bomber, training that Seoul framed as a direct response to the persistent threat posed by North Korea’s advancing weapons programs.

The drill, held in South Korean airspace, featured ROK F-35A and F-16 fighter jets and U.S. F-16 aircraft. It marked the latest in a series of visible demonstrations of the allies’ extended deterrence posture, Seoul’s defense ministry said in a press release.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

North Korean hackers used fake martial law documents in mass phishing attack
North Korean hackers used fake martial law documents in mass phishing attack
Russian court blocks Telegram post on North Korean soldiers captured by Ukraine
Russian court blocks Telegram post on North Korean soldiers captured by Ukraine
North Korea to expand Kim Il Sung Square for bigger parades, tour guide says
North Korea to expand Kim Il Sung Square for bigger parades, tour guide says

About the Author

Alannah Hill

Alannah Hill

Alannah Hill works as Deputy Managing Editor at Korea Risk Group. Prior to working at the JoongAng Daily as an editor and KBS as a radio news anchor in Seoul, she worked as a radio reporter at RTHK in Hong Kong and as a reporter at Xinhua news agency in Ireland.

View more articles by Alannah HillEMAILTwitterLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved