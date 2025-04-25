Russia used North Korean missile in deadly strike on Kyiv, Zelensky says | NK News

Russia likely used a North Korean ballistic missile in a deadly strike on Kyiv that killed at least 12 people on Wednesday night, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, condemning the “criminal” alliance between Moscow and Pyongyang.

Zelensky stated on social media that “preliminary information” indicates Russia used a ballistic missile manufactured in North Korea during the assault, adding that special services are still “verifying all the details.”