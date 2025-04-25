 Russia used North Korean missile in deadly strike on Kyiv, Zelensky says | NK News
Russia used North Korean missile in deadly strike on Kyiv, Zelensky says

Ukrainian president calls strike evidence of ‘criminal’ Moscow-Pyongyang alliance, as Trump also condemns attack
Jooheon Kim April 25, 2025
Devastation in Kyiv following the Russian attack | Image: Volodymyr Zelensky via X (April 25, 2025)

Russia likely used a North Korean ballistic missile in a deadly strike on Kyiv that killed at least 12 people on Wednesday night, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, condemning the “criminal” alliance between Moscow and Pyongyang.

Zelensky stated on social media that “preliminary information” indicates Russia used a ballistic missile manufactured in North Korea during the assault, adding that special services are still “verifying all the details.”

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

About the Author

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

Jooheon Kim
