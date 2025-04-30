North Korean troops fighting Ukraine have suffered almost 5K casualties: Seoul | NK News

North Korean troops have suffered around 4,700 casualties during combat operations in support of Russian forces, including around 600 deaths, South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers Wednesday, while assessing that leader Kim Jong Un is unlikely to visit Moscow for a military parade next month.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) delivered its assessment during a closed-door parliamentary intelligence committee briefing on North Korean activities, according to ruling People Power Party (PPP) lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun and opposition Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker Kim Byung-kee.