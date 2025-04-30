 North Korean troops fighting Ukraine have suffered almost 5K casualties: Seoul | NK News
NK News Logo
May 04, 2025May 04, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

North Korean troops fighting Ukraine have suffered almost 5K casualties: Seoul

ROK spy agency puts DPRK death toll at 600, while assessing Kim Jong Un unlikely to visit Moscow for May 9 parade
Joon Ha Park April 30, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
North Korean troops fighting Ukraine have suffered almost 5K casualties: Seoul
A North Korean soldier purportedly fighting against Ukrainian forces in Kursk in a video released by the Russian government | Image: Screenshot from Rossiyskaya Gazeta (April 28, 2025)

North Korean troops have suffered around 4,700 casualties during combat operations in support of Russian forces, including around 600 deaths, South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers Wednesday, while assessing that leader Kim Jong Un is unlikely to visit Moscow for a military parade next month. 

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) delivered its assessment during a closed-door parliamentary intelligence committee briefing on North Korean activities, according to ruling People Power Party (PPP) lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun and opposition Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker Kim Byung-kee.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

North Korean firms lay groundwork to sell sanctioned textiles, boilers in Russia
North Korean firms lay groundwork to sell sanctioned textiles, boilers in Russia
Han Duck-soo launches presidential bid, vowing tough but open North Korea policy
Han Duck-soo launches presidential bid, vowing tough but open North Korea policy
ROK education chief warns of North Korea threats after taking charge of military
ROK education chief warns of North Korea threats after taking charge of military

About the Author

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park is a correspondent at Korea Risk Group. He has previously written on issues related to the two Koreas at The Peninsula Report, and appeared on ABC News Australia, Deutsche Welle and Monocle Radio. He specializes in offering in-depth analyses of South Korea’s defense policy, security relations and domestic politics for Korea Pro.

View more articles by Joon Ha ParkEMAILTwitterGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved