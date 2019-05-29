U.S., North Korea should continue talks on remains recovery: Amb. Harris

North Korea and the U.S. should resume dialogue on the recovery of POW/MIA remains even amid an impasse in denuclearization talks, Washington’s Ambassador to Seoul Harry Harris said Wednesday.

“We should continue to have dialogue, and in parallel with the denuclearization piece” agreed upon in the Singapore Agreement signed between the two countries last June, Harris said, responding to a question from NK News at the Jeju Forum held in South Korea.

The Department of Defense’s (DoD) POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), which is in charge of directly communicating with North Korea on the issue, revealed to NK News earlier this month that Pyongyang stopped discussing the issue after the Hanoi summit in late February.

Saying the issue was “an important one” to the U.S., the ambassador confirmed North Korea still has not engaged in discussions on remains recovery since then, but said Washington “continue[s] to hope they will.”

But as North Korea appears unwilling to discuss remains in light of a disappointing outcome in Hanoi, Harris said he believes it would be “the right thing to do… to return the remains when they’re found, and look for ways to continue to search for them to give closure to the families here [in South Korea] and in the United States.”

He pointed to cooperation between North and South Korea on soldier remains and on upgrading the Joint Security Area (JSA) as a “case in point” for the potential for simultaneous and parallel work with Pyongyang even with hiccups in denuclearization talks.

Inter-Korean cooperation on these areas, however, has stalled in recent months, with South Korea reopening JSA tours without the planned free-movement within the entire area.

Seoul has also begun remains recovery in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) without North Korean participation, as was previously planned.

But Harris cautioned on Wednesday that he thinks “it’s early days yet since Hanoi.”

“We should give it some time, let’s see how it goes over the course of the summer,” he added.

Regarding the most recent cause for tension between the U.S. and the DPRK, Harris said the U.S. “understands fully the type and the weapons that were fired by North Korea and the specificity of them and all that,” but would not disclose further details out of national security concerns.

And despite saying that Washington “understand[s] what North Korea did,” Harris repeated that Trump “is keeping the door open to negotiations despite those missile launches.”

“He is still leaving the door open for diplomacy to work, for negotiations to work, for Kim Jong Un to walk through that open door and move on with discussions.”

The comments follow recent confusion over the U.S. stance on the early May missile launches, which some in the Trump administration, including the much-maligned National Security Advisor John Bolton, have said they regard as a violation of UN resolutions.

But Trump has this week signaled his willingness to move past the incident in an effort to resume talks with Kim Jong Un.

Harris signaled as much on Wednesday in Jeju as well, saying that “President Trump I think has been very calm and deliberate despite the recent missile activity, short-range missile activity by North Korea.”

Edited by Oliver Hotham

Featured image: Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA)