May 23, 2019
South Korea to send $8 million in aid to North at “earliest possible date”: MOU
Major ROK-based NGO also seeking to send emergency assistance to DPRK

Dagyum Ji 

May 23rd, 2019

Month in Review

About the Author

Dagyum Ji

Dagyum Ji is a senior NK News correspondent based in Seoul. She previously worked for Reuters TV.

related posts

May 23rd, 2019

North Korea abruptly calls off Shenyang meetings with South Korean NGOs

Update at 0055 KST: After an abrupt cancellation, the South Korean Committee for the Implementation…

May 23rd, 2019

North Korean delegation holds first day of talks in “working visit” to Havana

A “party and government delegation” led by Ri Su Yong, one of North Korea’s most…

May 22nd, 2019

North Korea cereal imports partially recovered in March: data

Chinese exports of cereals rebounded from zero in March, Beijing's trade numbers show, though remained…

May 22nd, 2019

South Korea’s Gyeonggi province sends $1.3 million in flour, saplings to North

The government of South Korea's Gyeonggi province on Wednesday announced that it has sent KRW1.5…

