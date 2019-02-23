Kim Jong Un’s train crosses into China over Yalu Friendship Bridge

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s armored train crossed the Dandong Yalu Friendship Bridge on Saturday night, a source there told NK News, following a Russian report that he’d left Pyongyang about five hours earlier.

Kim’s train crossed the bridge at about 9.20pm Beijing time, with Chinese security personnel blocking road access near it and a hotel adjacent to Dandong station emptied of all visitors, photos seen by NK News showed.

“The train is long and crossed the bridge slower than the tourist train, but its definitely him, there’s a lot of police presence,” the source said, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation.

Windows on the train were blacked out, the source explained, with only headlights turned on as it crossed the bridge.

“The bridge is usually really noisy when a train crosses,” the source said. “This was silent”.

Kim’s train may be as long as 12 carriages, the source added, likely providing space that would be sufficient for the North Korean leader to bring his limousine – as has been the case during prior summit meetings in Beijing.

Other photos and videos seen by NK News at the scene showed Chinese police blocking roadways and corralling traffic away from the bridge moments before the train crossed from the DPRK border city of Sinuiju.

News of the train crossing on Saturday night followed the government of Vietnam earlier the same day saying that Kim Jong Un would make an “official friendly” visit to Vietnam in the coming days.

Though Hanoi didn’t specify the day that Kim would arrive, Reuters on Saturday said that road closures between a Vietnamese border train station and the capital city had been announced by the government for Monday, between 6am and 2pm.

It is thought the North Korean leader will take part in a summit with his Vietnamese counterpart in Hanoi before meeting U.S. President Donald Trump there between February 27-28.

Non-stop train travel from Pyongyang to Hanoi – a combined rail route of 2581.79 miles according to data from two sources – could take as little as 47 hours if an average-speed of 56 miles per hour could be maintained by Kim Jong Un’s train along the entirety of the route.

Kim has been confirmed to have used the train to visit Beijing twice in the past 12 months, most notably in March 2018 for his first ever trip overseas since becoming leader.

While railroad to Hanoi takes a significantly longer time than by plane, the armored nature of the trains used by the Kim family has seen them historically used on routes of significant distance.

The late Kim Jong Il traveled to and from Moscow by train to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the summer of 2001. The journey took nine days each way, CNN reported in 2001.

Founding DPRK leader Kim Il Sung also made his own long-distance trip in 1984, taking in countries including China, the Soviet Union, Poland, East Germany, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Yugoslavia, Bulgaria, and Romania.

Main picture: NK News