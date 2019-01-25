South Korea to postpone proposed visit by businesspeople to KIC

Seoul on Friday said it would hold off on providing approval for a visit by 179 South Korean businesspeople to the now-shuttered Kaesong Industrial Complex (KIC), citing “various conditions” that would make a trip inappropriate at this time.

The South Korean Ministry of Unification (MOU) said it plans to notify the businesspeople – all of whom previously owned and operated businesses in the KIC – on Friday afternoon that Seoul will “put off approval until… conditions are met,” deputy spokesperson Lee Eugene told a press briefing.

The businesspeople, who have for almost three years been asking to visit their lost property in the complex, originally requested to travel to North Korea on January 16.

Seoul withheld approval, however, citing the necessity of consultation with relevant ministries.

When asked what “various necessary conditions” constituted, Lee said Friday that “discussion between relevant ministries, the understanding of the international community, and concrete consultations with North Korea” were needed before the visit could go ahead.

“Therefore, as we are facing a situation where these conditions were not fulfilled, we will postpone the provision of permission to the businesspeople,” the deputy spokesperson said during the press briefing.

Asked if the reference to a lack of “understanding of the international community” suggested a rift between Washington and Seoul over the visit, however, Lee declined to comment.

“We ask you to understand that it is inappropriate to make mention of the issue as the discussion is underway,” she said.

Seoul has been keeping Washington updated on the inspection of assets at the KIC and the purpose of the planned visit “in detail” through “various channels,” including a ROK-U.S. working group on North Korea issues, she added.

The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on January 17, however, said the visit had not been discussed during a video conference by the ROK-U.S. working group the same day.

During Friday’s regular briefing, the MOU said Seoul and Pyongyang have also discussed the businesspeople’s visit on various occasions, such as during inter-Korean contacts and meeting between North and South Korean directors of a liaison office in Kaesong.

“The government understands the business people’s desire to check their assets left behind by visiting the Kaesong Industrial Complex, and is aware of the necessity of the visit,” Lee told a press briefing.

“We will strive to make the visit by [former] businesspeople of the Kaesong Industrial Complex happen at the earliest possible time.”

The two Koreas discussed the possibility of a visit to the KIC in October last year, though no such trip emerged.

Despite this, Pyongyang has appeared increasingly open to the idea.

October 2017 saw DPRK state media say unequivocally that the South Korean government had “no right” to send anyone to the KIC.

But since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s comments in his New Year’s speech that Pyongyang is willing to reopen the KIC and tourism at Mount Kumgang “without any precondition and in return for nothing,” state media has increasingly condemned Seoul’s “indecisive attitude” towards inter-Korean projects.

North Korean media has also denounced the Moon administration for holding off on providing the approval that would allow a group of ex-KIC businesspeople to visit the plant.

Speaking at a New Year news conference, ROK foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha last week said the government is not at this stage considering the resumption of inter-Korean cooperation at the KIC and Mount Kumgang tourist resort.

Seoul is limited in what can do, Kang said, by international sanctions that prohibit the inflow of cash in bulk, export and import of specific goods, and the establishment of joint ventures.

Meanwhile, the South Korean unification ministry on Friday said plans to provide medical supplies for the treatment of influenza to the DPRK have been postponed due to the “issue of technology and practical preparation.”

The plan was previously pushed forward following the U.S.’s agreement to allow the provision of the drugs following a second meeting of the ROK-U.S. working group held in Seoul in December.

“We plan to provide aid to North Korea after completing relevant preparations within the earliest possible time,” Lee said on Friday, declining to confirm the exact date.

Edited by Oliver Hotham

Featured Image: Wikimedia Commons