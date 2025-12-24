Kim Jong Un unveils 'nuclear-powered' submarine, criticizes US-ROK cooperation | NK News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected an “8,700-ton nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine,” according to state media on Thursday, which unveiled the first full photos of the vessel.

Kim boasted of the project’s advanced development while framing it as a necessary asset to counter South Korea’s recent announcement of plans to build its own nuclear-powered submarine with U.S. assistance on fuel supply.

He reportedly said during his undated inspection that “South Korea’s nuclear submarine development plan, recently agreed upon with Washington at Seoul’s request, will further cause instability in the Korean Peninsula region.”

The Korean Central News Agency