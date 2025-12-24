 Kim Jong Un unveils 'nuclear-powered' submarine, criticizes US-ROK cooperation | NK News
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Kim Jong Un unveils ‘nuclear-powered’ submarine, criticizes US-ROK cooperation

North Korea shows first full images of '8,700-ton' missile submarine, Kim also oversees anti-aircraft missile test
Colin Zwirko December 25, 2025
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Kim Jong Un unveils ‘nuclear-powered’ submarine, criticizes US-ROK cooperation
Kim Jong Un inspects the country's new "nuclear-powered" submarine | Image: Rodong Sinmun (Dec. 25, 2025)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected an “8,700-ton nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine,” according to state media on Thursday, which unveiled the first full photos of the vessel.

Kim boasted of the project’s advanced development while framing it as a necessary asset to counter South Korea’s recent announcement of plans to build its own nuclear-powered submarine with U.S. assistance on fuel supply.

He reportedly said during his undated inspection that “South Korea’s nuclear submarine development plan, recently agreed upon with Washington at Seoul’s request, will further cause instability in the Korean Peninsula region.”

The Korean Central News Agency

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About the Author

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko is a Senior Analytic Correspondent for NK News based in Seoul. He joined the company in 2018 after receiving a master's degree in international security and foreign policy from South Korea's Yonsei University. Follow him on Bluesky / Twitter.

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