Kim Jong Un unveils 'nuclear-powered' submarine, criticizes US-ROK cooperation | NK News

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Kim Jong Un unveils ‘nuclear-powered’ submarine, criticizes US-ROK cooperation
North Korea shows first full images of '8,700-ton' missile submarine, Kim also oversees anti-aircraft missile test
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
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News
Kim Jong Un unveils ‘nuclear-powered’ submarine, criticizes US-ROK cooperation
North Korea shows first full images of '8,700-ton' missile submarine, Kim also oversees anti-aircraft missile test
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.