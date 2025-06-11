North Korea refusing to accept Trump letter aimed at restarting dialogue: Source | NK News

News North Korea refusing to accept Trump letter aimed at restarting dialogue: Source DPRK officials in New York said to have rejected letter to Kim Jong Un multiple times amid ongoing diplomatic freeze SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT North Korean diplomats in New York have refused to accept a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at reopening communication channels between Washington and Pyongyang, an informed high-level source told NK News.

North Korean diplomats in New York have refused to accept a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at reopening communication channels between Washington and Pyongyang, an informed high-level source told NK News.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group. Trending