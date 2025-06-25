North Korea opens giant Wonsan Kalma beach resort for 20k tourists | NK News

North Korea has officially opened the Wonsan Kalma beach resort zone on the east coast more than seven years after construction began, according to state media Thursday, announcing the area can accommodate "nearly 20,000 domestic and foreign guests."

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that leader Kim Jong Un attended the ceremony on Tuesday along with Russian Ambassador Alexander Matsegora as his special guest. So far, the only foreign tour groups to secure access to the giant resort are Russian.