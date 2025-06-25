 North Korea opens giant Wonsan Kalma beach resort for 20k tourists | NK News
NK News Logo
June 26, 2025Jun 26, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

North Korea opens giant Wonsan Kalma beach resort for 20k tourists

Kim Jong Un calls for opening ‘new era’ of tourism at ceremony over 7 years after construction started
Colin Zwirko June 26, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
North Korea opens giant Wonsan Kalma beach resort for 20k tourists
The opening ceremony for the Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Area took place on June 24 | Image: Rodong Sinmun (June 26, 2025)

North Korea has officially opened the Wonsan Kalma beach resort zone on the east coast more than seven years after construction began, according to state media Thursday, announcing the area can accommodate "nearly 20,000 domestic and foreign guests."

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that leader Kim Jong Un attended the ceremony on Tuesday along with Russian Ambassador Alexander Matsegora as his special guest. So far, the only foreign tour groups to secure access to the giant resort are Russian.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

Why Seoul is betting on a civilian defense chief in face of North Korean threats
Why Seoul is betting on a civilian defense chief in face of North Korean threats
Lee Jae-myung vows to prevent war on 75th anniversary of North Korea’s invasion
Lee Jae-myung vows to prevent war on 75th anniversary of North Korea’s invasion
Seoul’s new unification minister, DPRK rocket launches and border drills
Seoul’s new unification minister, DPRK rocket launches and border drills

About the Author

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko is a Senior Analytic Correspondent for NK News based in Seoul. He joined the company in 2018 after receiving a master's degree in international security and foreign policy from South Korea's Yonsei University. Follow him on Bluesky / Twitter.

View more articles by Colin ZwirkoEMAILTwitterGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved