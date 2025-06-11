North Korea building new site resembling uranium enrichment facility: IAEA | NK News

|
News
North Korea building new site resembling uranium enrichment facility: IAEA
UN watchdog says its monitoring new building at Yongbyon complex, which could boost DPRK nuclear warhead production
North Korea is building a new facility at its Yongbyon nuclear complex that resembles a known uranium enrichment site, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), possibly as part of plans to boost the country’s nuclear warhead production capability.
In a statement released Monday, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the agency is “monitoring the construction of a new building at Yongbyon which has dimensions and features similar to the Kangson enrichment plant.”
