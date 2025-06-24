Military solution to North Korea nuclear issue is ‘unimaginable’: ROK nominee | NK News

South Korea will not tolerate any military solution to the North Korean nuclear issue and will focus on restoring dialogue channels with Pyongyang, the nominee to be Seoul’s next unification minister said Tuesday, following U.S. military strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear program.

Chung Dong-young made the remarks to journalists in front of the Inter-Korean Relations Management Bureau, where he will prepare for his parliamentary hearing following his nomination by President Lee Jae-myung on Monday.