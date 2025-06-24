 Military solution to North Korea nuclear issue is ‘unimaginable’: ROK nominee | NK News
June 24, 2025Jun 24, 2025
Military solution to North Korea nuclear issue is ‘unimaginable’: ROK nominee

Unification minister candidate stresses diplomacy and avoiding war following US military strikes on Iran
Jeongmin Kim June 24, 2025
Unification minister nominee Chung Dong-young speaks to journalists at the Inter-Korean Relations Management Bureau. | Image: NK News (June 24, 2025)

South Korea will not tolerate any military solution to the North Korean nuclear issue and will focus on restoring dialogue channels with Pyongyang, the nominee to be Seoul’s next unification minister said Tuesday, following U.S. military strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear program.

Chung Dong-young made the remarks to journalists in front of the Inter-Korean Relations Management Bureau, where he will prepare for his parliamentary hearing following his nomination by President Lee Jae-myung on Monday.

About the Author

Jeongmin Kim

Jeongmin Kim

Jeongmin Kim is Executive Director at Korea Risk Group, based in Seoul. She covers inter-Korean relations and North and South Korean foreign and military affairs. Kim has covered the 2022 ROK presidential election on the ground, and prior to joining NK News, she worked for the CSIS Korea Chair in Washington D.C. and Reuters news agency’s Seoul bureau.

Jeongmin Kim
