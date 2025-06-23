Kim Jong Un holds party plenum in remote mountains, keeps outcomes unclear | NK News

|
News
Kim Jong Un holds party plenum in remote mountains, keeps outcomes unclear
North Korean report on secretive meeting thin beyond praise for ‘achievements,’ plans for major anniversaries
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a three-day party plenum which concluded on Monday, according to state media, discussing significant state business but choosing not to reveal any details on the content publicly.
The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) and other state outlets published a short report Tuesday that included platitudes about “successes” and “achievements” in all sectors and plans to “accelerate” development through “practical measures,” without naming any specific examples.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a three-day party plenum which concluded on Monday, according to state media, discussing significant state business but choosing not to reveal any details on the content publicly.
The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) and other state outlets published a short report Tuesday that included platitudes about “successes” and “achievements” in all sectors and plans to “accelerate” development through “practical measures,” without naming any specific examples.
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
Get the Daily Update
Start your day with