Kim Jong Un holds party plenum in remote mountains, keeps outcomes unclear | NK News

 Kim Jong Un holds party plenum in remote mountains, keeps outcomes unclear
June 24, 2025Jun 24, 2025
Kim Jong Un holds party plenum in remote mountains, keeps outcomes unclear

North Korean report on secretive meeting thin beyond praise for ‘achievements,’ plans for major anniversaries
Colin Zwirko June 24, 2025
Kim Jong Un holds party plenum in remote mountains, keeps outcomes unclear
Kim Jong Un delivers a speech at the June 21-23 plenum | Image: Rodong Sinmun (June 24, 2025)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a three-day party plenum which concluded on Monday, according to state media, discussing significant state business but choosing not to reveal any details on the content publicly. 

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) and other state outlets published a short report Tuesday that included platitudes about “successes” and “achievements” in all sectors and plans to “accelerate” development through “practical measures,” without naming any specific examples.

About the Author

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko is a Senior Analytic Correspondent for NK News based in Seoul. He joined the company in 2018 after receiving a master's degree in international security and foreign policy from South Korea's Yonsei University. Follow him on Bluesky / Twitter.

