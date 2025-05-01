What North Korea stands to lose if US Forces Korea expands mission to China | NK News

For over 70 years, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has been at the center of joint efforts to deter North Korean aggression, with nearly 30,000 American troops now stationed in the South to defend against any attack.
But as the strategic landscape changes and the Trump administration remakes U.S. priorities, the prospect is growing that the military command established after the Korean War could soon expand its mission beyond the peninsula — and directly assert itself into the escalating great power competition between Washington and Beijing.
For over 70 years, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has been at the center of joint efforts to deter North Korean aggression, with nearly 30,000 American troops now stationed in the South to defend against any attack.
But as the strategic landscape changes and the Trump administration remakes U.S. priorities, the prospect is growing that the military command established after the Korean War could soon expand its mission beyond the peninsula — and directly assert itself into the escalating great power competition between Washington and Beijing.
Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks
-
Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
-
Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
-
The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
-
Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
-
Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe
now
All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.