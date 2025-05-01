 What North Korea stands to lose if US Forces Korea expands mission to China | NK News
What North Korea stands to lose if US Forces Korea expands mission to China

Despite Seoul's fears of abandonment, a focus on Taiwan contingencies could entrench US military presence on peninsula
Jeongmin Kim | Joon Ha Park May 1, 2025
What North Korea stands to lose if US Forces Korea expands mission to China
A collage of U.S. Forces Korea soldier and ROK soldier with a map of the Taiwan Strait | Images: U.S. Forces Korea via Facebook, Wikimedia Commons via Wkthomson, edited by NK Pro

For over 70 years, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has been at the center of joint efforts to deter North Korean aggression, with nearly 30,000 American troops now stationed in the South to defend against any attack.

But as the strategic landscape changes and the Trump administration remakes U.S. priorities, the prospect is growing that the military command established after the Korean War could soon expand its mission beyond the peninsula — and directly assert itself into the escalating great power competition between Washington and Beijing.

About the Authors

Jeongmin Kim

Jeongmin Kim

Jeongmin Kim is a Correspondent at NK News and Editorial Director at KOREA PRO, based in Seoul. Kim covers inter-Korean relations and North and South Korean foreign and military affairs. Kim has covered the 2022 ROK presidential election on the ground, and prior to joining NK News, she worked for the CSIS Korea Chair in Washington D.C. and Reuters news agency’s Seoul bureau.

View more articles by Jeongmin KimEMAILTwitterGot a news tip?Let us know!
Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park is a correspondent at Korea Risk Group. He has previously written on issues related to the two Koreas at The Peninsula Report, and appeared on ABC News Australia, Deutsche Welle and Monocle Radio. He specializes in offering in-depth analyses of South Korea’s defense policy, security relations and domestic politics for Korea Pro.

View more articles by Joon Ha ParkEMAILTwitterGot a news tip?Let us know!
