Presidential candidates spar over need for ‘nuclear balance’ with North Korea | NK News

May 19, 2025
Presidential candidates spar over need for ‘nuclear balance’ with North Korea

Kim Moon-soo questions feasibility of denuclearization, while Lee Jae-myung stresses reliance on US extended deterrence
Jeongmin Kim May 19, 2025
South Korean presidential candidates ahead of their first televised debate: (from left to right) Kim Moon-soo, Kwon Young-gook, Lee Jun-seok and Lee Jae-myung | Image: People Power Party (May 18, 2025)

Disagreements about Seoul’s need for nuclear weapons, the feasibility of North Korean denuclearization and the future of the U.S.-ROK alliance bubbled to the surface during South Korea’s first presidential debate on Sunday, as the ruling party’s candidate fought to take the sheen off frontrunner Lee Jae-myung.

While not explicitly endorsing an ROK nuclear weapons program, Kim Moon-soo of the conservative People Power Party emphasized the need for “nuclear balance” on the Korean Peninsula, casting doubt on the possibility of Pyongyang giving up its weapons of mass destruction.

About the Author

Jeongmin Kim

Jeongmin Kim

Jeongmin Kim is Executive Director at Korea Risk Group, based in Seoul. She covers inter-Korean relations and North and South Korean foreign and military affairs. Kim has covered the 2022 ROK presidential election on the ground, and prior to joining NK News, she worked for the CSIS Korea Chair in Washington D.C. and Reuters news agency’s Seoul bureau.

