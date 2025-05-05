Kim Jong Un calls for mass-producing newest tanks in visit to upgraded factory | NK News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for the mass production of new main battle tanks (MBTs) and showed off tactical nuclear missile launch vehicles during a recent visit to a tank factory, state media reported on Sunday.

NK News analysis of photos published with the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) report showed Kim inspecting at least nine tracked transporter erector launcher vehicles (TELs) for the nuclear-capable 600mm multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), as well as a 155mm self-propelled howitzer, though KCNA only explicitly mentioned MBT production.