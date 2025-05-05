 Kim Jong Un calls for mass-producing newest tanks in visit to upgraded factory | NK News
May 06, 2025
Kim Jong Un calls for mass-producing newest tanks in visit to upgraded factory

KNCA report marks first confirmation that Kusong factory also produces nuclear missile launchers
Colin Zwirko May 5, 2025
Kim Jong Un calls for mass-producing newest tanks in visit to upgraded factory
Kim Jong Un and top military officials inspect a new variation of the Chonma MBT | Image: KCNA (May 4, 2025)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for the mass production of new main battle tanks (MBTs) and showed off tactical nuclear missile launch vehicles during a recent visit to a tank factory, state media reported on Sunday.

NK News analysis of photos published with the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) report showed Kim inspecting at least nine tracked transporter erector launcher vehicles (TELs) for the nuclear-capable 600mm multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), as well as a 155mm self-propelled howitzer, though KCNA only explicitly mentioned MBT production.

About the Author

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko is a Senior Analytic Correspondent for NK News based in Seoul. He joined the company in 2018 after receiving a master's degree in international security and foreign policy from South Korea's Yonsei University. Follow him on Bluesky / Twitter.

