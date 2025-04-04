Kim Jong Un vows cars and gaming for core citizens, but what’s behind the pitch? | NK News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un showcased the country’s first computer gaming center and suggested Pyongyang will soon see increasing private car usage during a visit to the newest skyscraper housing project in the capital, according to state media on Friday.

Revelations over new amenities at the fourth stage of his 50,000-home construction project in Pyongyang mark a subtle yet potentially impactful shift in his vision for society — pitching the people a more modern and consumer-friendly country.