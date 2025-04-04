Kim Jong Un vows cars and gaming for core citizens, but what’s behind the pitch? | NK News

|
Kim Jong Un vows cars and gaming for core citizens, but what’s behind the pitch?
North Korean leader suggests improved access to modern amenities during inspection of latest skyscraper street project
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un showcased the country’s first computer gaming center and suggested Pyongyang will soon see increasing private car usage during a visit to the newest skyscraper housing project in the capital, according to state media on Friday.
Revelations over new amenities at the fourth stage of his 50,000-home construction project in Pyongyang mark a subtle yet potentially impactful shift in his vision for society — pitching the people a more modern and consumer-friendly country.
