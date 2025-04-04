 Kim Jong Un vows cars and gaming for core citizens, but what’s behind the pitch? | NK News
NK News Logo
April 06, 2025Apr 06, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
Analysis

Kim Jong Un vows cars and gaming for core citizens, but what’s behind the pitch?

North Korean leader suggests improved access to modern amenities during inspection of latest skyscraper street project
Colin Zwirko April 4, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
Kim Jong Un vows cars and gaming for core citizens, but what’s behind the pitch?
Kim Jong Un tours a new computer gaming center featuring modern cyber-themed decor | Image: KCNA (April 4, 2025)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un showcased the country’s first computer gaming center and suggested Pyongyang will soon see increasing private car usage during a visit to the newest skyscraper housing project in the capital, according to state media on Friday.

Revelations over new amenities at the fourth stage of his 50,000-home construction project in Pyongyang mark a subtle yet potentially impactful shift in his vision for society — pitching the people a more modern and consumer-friendly country. 

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

North Korea reports on Yoon Suk-yeol’s impeachment, highlights turmoil in South
North Korea reports on Yoon Suk-yeol’s impeachment, highlights turmoil in South
UN Human Rights Council adopts resolution on North Korea for 10th straight year
UN Human Rights Council adopts resolution on North Korea for 10th straight year
ROK acting president warns North may exploit ‘turmoil’ following Yoon’s ouster
ROK acting president warns North may exploit ‘turmoil’ following Yoon’s ouster

About the Author

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko is a Senior Analytic Correspondent for NK News based in Seoul. He joined the company in 2018 after receiving a master's degree in international security and foreign policy from South Korea's Yonsei University. Follow him on Bluesky / Twitter.

View more articles by Colin ZwirkoEMAILTwitterGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved