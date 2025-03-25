US ‘sensitive country’ listing triggers renewed debate over South Korean nukes | NK News

South Korean lawmakers sparred on Monday over whether conservatives’ open consideration of nuclear armament to deter North Korea led the U.S. to designate the ROK as a “sensitive country.”
The designation has been at the center of public attention since last week, when Seoul confirmed that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) made the change in January under the Biden administration.
