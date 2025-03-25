 US ‘sensitive country’ listing triggers renewed debate over South Korean nukes | NK News
April 06, 2025Apr 06, 2025
US ‘sensitive country’ listing triggers renewed debate over South Korean nukes

Opposition argues talk of going nuclear to defend against North Korea spooked US, while government claims no connection
Jeongmin Kim March 25, 2025
US ‘sensitive country’ listing triggers renewed debate over South Korean nukes
Joe Biden and Yoon Suk-yeol at a summit | Image: ROK Presidential Office (May 2022)

South Korean lawmakers sparred on Monday over whether conservatives’ open consideration of nuclear armament to deter North Korea led the U.S. to designate the ROK as a “sensitive country.”

The designation has been at the center of public attention since last week, when Seoul confirmed that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) made the change in January under the Biden administration.

About the Author

Jeongmin Kim

Jeongmin Kim

Jeongmin Kim is a Correspondent at NK News and Editorial Director at KOREA PRO, based in Seoul. Kim covers inter-Korean relations and North and South Korean foreign and military affairs. Kim has covered the 2022 ROK presidential election on the ground, and prior to joining NK News, she worked for the CSIS Korea Chair in Washington D.C. and Reuters news agency’s Seoul bureau.

View more articles by Jeongmin KimEMAILTwitterGot a news tip?Let us know!
