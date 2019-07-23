U.S. Senate confirms Mark Esper as new defense secretary

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed Mark Esper as Washington’s Secretary of Defense, the first time someone has held the position since January.

The Senate overwhelmingly voted for Esper gaining 90 supporting votes with eight opposing.

Esper served as acting defense secretary prior to taking on the role, replacing Patrick Shanahan who resigned in June due to personal reasons.

Prior to being nominated for the post, Esper was the Secretary of the Army and was a senior executive at the Raytheon Company.

Esper also served in the first Gulf War in 1991 and according to his army bio page “served concurrently as executive vice president for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Intellectual Property Center and as vice president for Europe and Eurasian Affairs.”

The new defense secretary also previously worked as the policy director for the House Armed Services Committee in Washington and has worked as “the deputy assistant secretary of defense (Negotiations Policy)” as a war planner.

During his confirmation hearing on July 16, Esper said the U.S. must be prepared to respond to regional threats posed by North Korea and Iran.

“‘Our adversaries must see diplomacy as their best option, because war with the United States will force them to bear enormous costs,” Esper said.

Speaking to CNBC News in March this year, Esper said he considered North Korea to be one of Washington’s most pressing security challenges.

“I think the biggest immediate challenge is North Korea. And then as we look in the out years, between 2025 and 2035, Russia. But the biggest challenge is clearly China, in the years 2035 and beyond,” Esper said.

During the confirmation hearing for his previous post as Secretary of the Army in 2017, Esper also noted the need to maintain readiness against threats from North Korea.

“With the Army engaged in over 140 countries around the world, to include combat operations in Afghanistan and Iraq, training rotations to Europe to deter Russia, and forward deployed units in the Pacific defending against a bellicose North Korea, readiness must be our top priority,” Esper said.

Esper replaces former Secretary of Defense James Mattis, who left the post in January citing policy differences with U.S. President Donald Trump.