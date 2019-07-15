Delegation of North Korea’s Central Court visiting China, KCNA reports

A delegation led by North Korean Central Court President Kang Yun Sok departed Pyongyang for China on Monday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The trip is likely to expand on talks between the two countries’ top prosecution offices held in Beijing in June, where a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed to enhance further cooperation.

Central Court President Kang is likely to meet with his counterpart Chief Justice Zhou Qiang from the Chinese Supreme People’s Court (SPC), though the KCNA report did not release further details of his schedule.

Meeting with North Korea’s Central Public Prosecutors Office (CPPO) Director Kim Myong Gil in early June, however, SPC Chief Justice Zhou provided a preview of his plans for further work with the DPRK.

In the talks, Zhou highlighted common talking points on the SPC’s goals, including a focus on judicial reform and creating an “intelligent court system” to improve case file communication and online resolution processes.

He also “expressed hope that the judicial organs of China and the DPRK will work together to continuously improve cooperation in personnel exchanges, information exchanges, and case studies,” according to the SPC.

Central Court President Kang most recently held exchanges with Laos and Vietnam, leading a delegation to the two countries in early May.

MOUs were signed with both the Lao People’s Supreme Court and Vietnam’s Supreme People’s Court, with the DPRK in the latter agreement seeking “to exchange high-level delegations to learn and share experiences, training and retraining judges in law enforcement, and sharing experiences in law building activities.”

Kang also led a delegation of the top North Korean court to Russia in late 2017, and met in Pyongyang with visiting Russian Supreme Court President Vyacheslav Lebedev in October 2018.

Meanwhile, North Korea and China have in recent weeks held a number of other high-level exchanges as the two countries are marking 58 years since signing the DPRK-China Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance.

On the law enforcement front, a delegation of the North’s Ministry of People’s Security (MPS) led by Councilor Ri Song Chol returned Monday from a trip to China, after having agreed to boost cooperation with Beijing’s Ministry of Public Security.

Edited by Oliver Hotham

Featured image: KCNA