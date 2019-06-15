June 15, 2019
Login

Enter your
account info

FORGOT PASSWORD?
June 15, 2019

Opinion

Opinion on the latest North Korea issues from analysts, academics and experts worldwide. Views expressed in Opinion articles are exclusively the authors’ own.

Moon Jae-in: stuck between a rock and a hard place on North Korea
Moon Jae-in: stuck between a rock and a hard place on North Korea
Washington must not force Seoul to choose between the U.S. and the North

Henri Feron 

June 15th, 2019

Month in Review

No subscription? You’re missing out.

Join the influential community of members who rely on NK News original news and in-depth reporting.

Subscribe to read the remaining 1018 words of this article.

Get North Korea headlines delivered to your inbox daily

Subscribe to the NK News 'Daily Update' and get links to must-read stories each morning

About the Author

Henri Feron

Henri Feron is a post-doctoral research associate at the Center for Korean Legal Studies of Columbia Law School. He can be followed on Twitter @henriferon.

READ MORE ARTICLES

related posts

June 14th, 2019

Rock and roll in Pyongyang: the 1989 World Festival – NKNews Podcast Ep.76

This episode is part two of a special summer miniseries on the 13th World Festival of…

June 14th, 2019

Why, in North Korea, even birth records can’t be taken at face value

The curse of the North Korea studies researcher is the need to rely on official…

June 13th, 2019

Living with a nuclear North Korea: how to move beyond the impasse

Three months after the breakdown of the Hanoi Summit, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un…

June 12th, 2019

One year since the Singapore summit: what’s changed, and what could happen next?

A year ago today, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump…

Skip to toolbar