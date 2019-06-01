Kim Jong Un calls for renewal of provincial towns in Kanggye inspection

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently inspected building plans for the northwestern Jagang province’s capital Kanggye and border town Manpho, stressing problems and calling for major construction overhauls, state media reported Saturday.

In an article carried in the party-run daily Rodong Sinmun alongside inspections of various machinery factories in Jagang, Kim criticized the architectural development of the two cities as having been “haphazardly done just to fill vacant lots without any careful calculation.”

“Most of the buildings are laid out in a disorderly manner, only to make the cities look like architecture history museums,” he reportedly said.

In turn, he requested new plans be developed and that construction be executed according to yearly plans, saying the project should be carried out similarly to the Samjiyon County renewal in the country’s northeast.

“Old annex buildings in industrial zones should be well repaired, local industrial plants and businesses should be concentrated, and residential and public buildings should be concentrated by district,” Kim said during his inspection.

Images carried on Korean Central Television (KCTV) revealed details of the plans in a large model of Kanggye, though only a sliver of Manpho appeared in a single image, revealing little about plans there.

According to the model of Kanggye, however, plans appear highly ambitious, with entire districts and neighborhoods of small homes replaced by rows of apartment blocks.

Such construction would not be out of the ordinary, however, given major projects underway elsewhere in the country such as the Wonsan-Kalma Coastal Tourist Area, the Samjiyon County renewal, and the Yangdok Hot Springs Tourist Zone.

While not mentioning the apartment blocks shown in the model of the city center, Kim called for building “single-story and low, multi-story homes in the hill district in a clean, compact, and rational layout to suit the modern beauty of the day.”

Kim Jong Un similarly inspected plans for Sinuiju last November, where the 3D model of the new plans appeared drastically different than the present arrangement of buildings on the ground.

The model shown in the inspection of Kanggye plans is not shown in its entirety in Saturday’s KCTV segment, but other areas set for renewal appear to include a remodeling of the city’s sports stadium and changes to a factory district in the southwest.

Factories mentioned in the article as requiring establishment or improvements include a cement factory, roofing tile factory, and a tile factory, which Kim said were necessary to “ensure self production and provision of finishing building materials needed for the construction by the provinces.”

On this point, he also reportedly evaluated building materials produced in the province as “very well-made,” and said annual building materials exhibitions should be held to promote their use in other projects nationwide.

Factories producing building materials are heavily promoted in state media along the lines of state “self-reliance” principles, though evidence suggests such materials are often sourced from China – also evident in Chinese companies displaying these products in the recent trade fair in Pyongyang.

The Rodong Sinmun article also emphasized environmental and infrastructural shortcomings which must be addressed in order to “ensure convenience for the people.”

These include “adjusting minor power stations run by the province and cities to increase power production,” improving heating and incorporating geothermal sources “to solve heating” issues, and to “raise the water production capacity of reservoirs to ensure the high level of daily water supply for each citizen.”

In addition, Kim said “establishing wastewater treatment policy in building cities is an extremely life-and-death matter to prevent ecological pollution,” calling for “regular operation of sewage purification facilities.”

Another area which has become a mainstay of Kim’s policy and state propaganda is the country’s reforestation efforts, with the DPRK leader pointing out “poor afforestation of Kanggye City” in his latest inspection.

“Tree-planting is the important work for providing the people with cultured living conditions and circumstances,” he reportedly said, requesting more green areas be established in the city’s renewal.

He also called for building a tree nursery in the area – facilities also sprouting up around the country in recent years – to create “sustainable forestry” needed to address these plans and “urban management.”

Other planned improvements mentioned in the article include building a “district of ideological education” and a cultural district to include “cultural rest facilities, including city parks, zoos and general sports areas.”

In order to carry out the plans, Kim focused specifically on the local government’s design institutions, saying they should increase cooperation with Pyongyang and be “integrated” into a national system.

This should become part of a wider “campaign of bringing about fundamental face-lifting of local cities through competitive work of building the provincial, city and counties” to show off each of their particular characteristics, Kim reportedly said.

While improvements planned for Manpho, which lies across the Amrok (Yalu) River from the Chinese city of Ji’an, were not specifically mentioned, the town appears to be the target of more tourism development following the recent opening of a new cross-border road bridge.

Jagang province as a whole may also be gearing up for more tourism development given plans to open to western tourists for the first time a train route from China and through the province to Pyongyang.

Featured image: KCTV