May 12, 2019
North Korean media condemns U.S. THAAD training as “military provocation”
North Korean media condemns U.S. THAAD training as “military provocation”
Article shows party-run daily "stepping up" anti-American rhetoric, analyst says

Colin Zwirko 

May 10th, 2019

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko is an NK News correspondent based in Seoul.

May 10th, 2019

Chinese exports to North Korea recover in March

Chinese exports to North Korea more than double in value in March, recovering from low…

May 10th, 2019

Despite Thursday’s test, Biegun says door still open for talks with North Korea

U.S. Special Representative on North Korea Stephen Biegun on Friday said Washington would keep the…

May 10th, 2019

North Korean, Lao high courts sign MOU on exchange and cooperation: KCNA

A delegation from the North Korean Central Court in Vientiane this week signed a memorandum…

May 9th, 2019

Kim Jong Un guided “long-range strike” drill on Thursday: KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw Thursday’s test firing of several missiles from the…

