February 14, 2019
Login

Enter your
account info

FORGOT PASSWORD?
February 14, 2019
Why Russian lawmakers are working to build ties with North Korea
Why Russian lawmakers are working to build ties with North Korea
A meeting in Moscow this week shed some light on how parliamentarians hope to work with Pyongyang

Anthony V. Rinna 

February 13th, 2019

No subscription? You’re missing out.

Join the influential community of members who rely on NK News original news and in-depth reporting.

Subscribe to read the remaining 1125 words of this article.

Get North Korea headlines delivered to your inbox daily

Subscribe to the NK News 'Daily Update' and get links to must-read stories each morning

About the Author

Anthony V. Rinna

Anthony V. Rinna is an analyst on Russian foreign policy in East Asia for the Sino-NK research group. He currently resides in South Korea.

READ MORE ARTICLES

related posts

February 14th, 2019

A DPRK-U.S. end of war declaration: what impact on the denuclearization process?

As we hurtle toward an anticipated second summit encounter between U.S. President Donald J. Trump…

February 13th, 2019

Kim Jong Un’s January activities: starting the year with a speech and a summit

January saw the North Korean leadership break from tradition to some degree: previous years have…

February 11th, 2019

The View from Jingshan: high hopes for North Korea’s economic future

Between the Spring Festival buzz and the visit of the North Korean Friendship Art Troupe…

February 11th, 2019

The North Korean financial system under Kim Jong Un: change and diversification

The North Korean banking system has changed a great deal since the 1970s, with commercial…

Skip to toolbar