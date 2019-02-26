Trump arrives in Hanoi ahead of second summit with North Korean leader

U.S. President Donald Trump landed in Hanoi just after 9pm local time Tuesday evening ahead of his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, set to begin late Wednesday.

Trump’s schedule for Wednesday so far contains meetings with Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, before a private dinner with Kim that evening, according to the White House.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney will accompany the President at the dinner, while Kim is also expected to be joined by two top officials.

More meetings are scheduled to take place between the two sides on Thursday, the White House confirmed.

The summit will follow five days of consecutive marathon talks between U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun and his DPRK counterpart Kim Hyok Chol, Special Representative for U.S. Affairs at the State Affairs Commission (SAC).

Biegun and Kim arrived in Hanoi last week and began the daily meetings on February 21, according to reports from South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.

Secretary Pompeo meanwhile arrived in Hanoi earlier on Tuesday, where he was scheduled to meet with Biegun around noon, State Department Spokesperson Robert Palladino said.

Pompeo’s official schedule for Tuesday also included a meeting with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh at 1830 local time.

Kim Jong Un also arrived in Hanoi earlier Tuesday, having transferred to his personal limousine at the Vietnam-China border in the early morning following an over-60-hour train journey he began from Pyongyang on Saturday.

Also on Tuesday, Kim made a brief visit to the DPRK Embassy in Hanoi with local press reporting his departure within an hour of arriving.

According to pool reports from the traveling press with President Trump, other officials joining him for the 20-hour plane journey across Europe and Asia included a long list of White House staffers.

Notable among them are former Boeing and Lockheed Martin executive and recently-appointed Deputy National Security Advisor Charles Kupperman as well as Senior Advisor to the President, Stephen Miller.

National Security Advisor John Bolton was not among the President’s entourage but had been reported to have previously arrived in Hanoi.

In a White House Business Session with U.S. governors early Monday morning in Washington, Trump spoke positively of the coming summit, saying he expects to discuss with Kim Jong Un “something that, frankly, he never spoke to anybody about.”

“But we’re speaking, and we’re speaking loud. And I think we can have a very good — a very good summit. I think we’ll have a very tremendous summit,” Trump said.

“We want denuclearization, and I think he’ll have a country that will set a lot of records for speed in terms of an economy.”

That morning Trump also reiterated past comments offering incentives to the North Korean leader if the two are able to make progress at their second summit, but he appeared to leave the ball in Kim’s court.

“With complete Denuclearization, North Korea will rapidly become an Economic Powerhouse. Without it, just more of the same. Chairman Kim will make a wise decision!” Trump said in a tweet.

Just after landing in Hanoi earlier Tuesday, Pompeo also tweeted out expectations for the summit, saying it “will be important opportunity to make progress on Singapore Summit commitments of transformed relations, building lasting peace, and complete denuclearization.”