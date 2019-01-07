Vietnamese telecom company network has North Korea plans: CEO

Vietnam’s largest telecom company continues to be interested in entering the North Korean cellular phone network market, the company’s CEO and President said an interview with Reuters on Friday.

“We first sought permission from North Korea to build a mobile network there in 2010,” Viettel’s Le Dang Dung said.

“But we’re still waiting for sanctions to be lifted and for the country to open its market to foreign investors,” he added.

Currently, the Egypt-based Orascom Investment Holding (OIH) is the only foreign business to operate in the DPRK cell network environment, having received an exemption from the United Nations (UN) last September to continue operating its Koryolink network.

News about Viettel’s early interest in the DPRK first arose 2009, when the state-owned telecom company announced plans to expand to North Korea, Cuba, and Venezuela.

But while little was subsequently revealed, North Korean state media showed that in 2009, 2010 and 2011, Viettel sent gifts and floral baskets to commemorate important dates in the DPRK, a practice customary among businesses seeking to invest in the country.

Martyn Williams of the North Korea Tech blog said that if Viettel eventually enters the North Korean market, the firm would “likely want to build their own network” instead of piggy-backing on existing infrastructure.

“It will give them much more control over the network, services and prices and ultimately be potentially more profitable,” he said.

“What’s surprising is that they are still interested in North Korea after the problems Orascom has had,” Williams continued, referencing the Egyptian firm’s problems trying to cash-out profits from the DPRK.

“The North Koreans demonstrated that they are happy to take investment but realizing a profit and repatriating it is much more difficult.”

UN sanctions currently prohibit all investment in the DPRK, as well as the maintenance or operation of joint-ventures, unless exemptions – which are rare – are provided.

And while North Korea has regularly called for such sanctions to be lifted, the U.S. has repeatedly said that it is not interested in supporting sanctions relief until the country fully denuclearizes.

Viettel has a track-record in expanding service in a number of developing countries around the world, and its stated interest notably follows a high-profile series of meetings between North Korea’s foreign minister Ri Yong Ho and senior Vietnamese officials during a visit to Hanoi last December.

Edited by Oliver Hotham