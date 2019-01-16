January 17, 2019
Login

Enter your
account info

FORGOT PASSWORD?
January 17, 2019
North Korean delegation could arrive in Washington DC on Thursday
North Korean delegation could arrive in Washington DC on Thursday
Kim Yong Chol's visit comes as Choe Son Hui visits Sweden

Chad O'Carroll 

January 16th, 2019

No subscription? You’re missing out.

Join the influential community of members who rely on NK News original news and in-depth reporting.

Subscribe to read the remaining 597 words of this article.

Get North Korea headlines delivered to your inbox daily

Subscribe to the NK News 'Daily Update' and get links to must-read stories each morning

About the Author

Chad O'Carroll

Chad O'Carroll has written on North Korea since 2010 and writes between London and Seoul.

READ MORE ARTICLES

related posts

January 17th, 2019

North Korea’s Kim Yong Chol in Beijing, likely en route to DC: media

This article was updated at 1445 KST to include information about Choe Son Hui traveling…

January 17th, 2019

Number of North Korean defections to South rose in 2018: MOU

The number of North Koreans who successfully reached South Korea in 2018 increased compared to…

January 16th, 2019

“Thousands” of students working at Samjiyon construction site, state media says

Update: This article was updated at 0945 KST to include additional information from an Arirang…

January 16th, 2019

DPRK official welcomes planned visit of S.Korean business group to Kaesong

North Korea is “ready to welcome” almost 200 South Korean businesspersons to visit the Kaesong…

Skip to toolbar