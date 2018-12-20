December 21, 2018
December 21, 2018
285 meetings held at inter-Korean liaison office since September: MOU
Office has played key role in organizing range of joint infrastructural, cultural projects underway

Colin Zwirko 

December 20th, 2018

About the Author

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko is an NK News correspondent based in Seoul. He previously worked at the Daily NK.

December 21st, 2018

U.S. gives green light to groundbreaking ceremony for rail, road connection

The U.S. and South Korea's top North Korea hands on Friday agreed that a planned groundbreaking ceremony…

December 21st, 2018

Goal of next U.S.-DPRK summit to ‘reduce threat’ from N. Korean nukes: Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called into several radio programs Thursday, providing a brief…

December 20th, 2018

James Mattis resigns as Trump’s Secretary of Defense

U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis resigned from his position on Thursday, saying that the…

December 20th, 2018

Air Koryo to “substantially” raise prices for select dates in 2019: tour company

North Korean national airliner Air Koryo will next year "substantially" raise ticket prices during certain…

