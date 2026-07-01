 Seoul, Kyiv move closer to transferring North Korean POWs to South Korea | NK News
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Seoul, Kyiv move closer to transferring North Korean POWs to South Korea

Top diplomats say fate of DPRK soldiers captured fighting for Russia should follow international law and their wishes
Jooheon Kim | Joon Ha Park July 1, 2026
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Seoul, Kyiv move closer to transferring North Korean POWs to South Korea
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun (right) shakes hands with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha in Seoul on June 30, 2026 | Image: ROK Ministry of Foreign Affairs

South Korea and Ukraine have moved closer to transferring two North Korean soldiers captured while fighting for Russia, with the two sides agreeing to handle the unprecedented case in line with international law, humanitarian principles and the prisoners of war’s (POWs) wishes. 

Following the meeting in Seoul between foreign ministers Cho Hyun of South Korea and Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine, the Ukrainian foreign minister wrote on social media that the issue had been “discussed in detail” and that “we know how to proceed with respect to international humanitarian law.”

The meeting marks the latest development after months of bilateral discussions

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About the Authors

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean relations.

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Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park is a correspondent at Korea Risk Group. He has previously written on issues related to the two Koreas at The Peninsula Report, and appeared on ABC News Australia, Deutsche Welle and Monocle Radio. He specializes in offering in-depth analyses of South Korea’s defense policy, security relations and domestic politics for Korea Pro.

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