Seoul, Kyiv move closer to transferring North Korean POWs to South Korea | NK News

South Korea and Ukraine have moved closer to transferring two North Korean soldiers captured while fighting for Russia, with the two sides agreeing to handle the unprecedented case in line with international law, humanitarian principles and the prisoners of war’s (POWs) wishes.

Following the meeting in Seoul between foreign ministers Cho Hyun of South Korea and Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine, the Ukrainian foreign minister wrote on social media that the issue had been “discussed in detail” and that “we know how to proceed with respect to international humanitarian law.”

The meeting marks the latest development after months of bilateral discussions