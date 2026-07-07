North Korea installing large Kim Jong Un murals in city centers across country

NK News analysis has identified new murals in 8 of 14 major cities as leader expands cult of personality

Large murals glorifying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are being erected in city centers across the country as part of efforts by authorities to boost his cult of personality, according to NK News analysis.

Authorities have started using plazas where the murals are located for major state-organized rallies, in some cases switching venues from plazas housing statues of the country’s former leaders.

The murals, which depict Kim smiling and guiding his subjects, have been built on public streets in busy areas in eight of 14 provincial capitals and special cities since 2024, with three of these construction projects occurring in 2025.

NK News analysis of satellite imagery also suggests recent construction of new murals in the centers of three additional cities.

Kim Jong Un first introduced “mosaic murals” of himself in 2022, marking an important first step in taking a larger share of mandated public worship from his predecessors, though these were at first only inside factory compounds and special project sites.

While he recently approved the first known statues of himself, these have remained small and confined to state art exhibitions, leaving the mosaic murals as the largest shrines used by the state to instill obedience to the dictator at major public events.

TAKING CENTER STAGE

NK News has confirmed the locations of new city street-based murals in Pyongyang, Nampho, Sinuiju, Hyesan, Hamhung, Wonsan, Sariwon and Haeju.

The new murals have even replaced ones depicting Kim’s predecessors at the spots in Nampho, Sinuiju, Hyesan, Wonsan, Sariwon, Haeju and Rason, emphasizing his apparent goal of becoming the center of national ideological teachings.

Planet Labs satellite imagery also shows signs of construction in Rason, Kaesong and Kanggye.

The continued construction of the new Kim murals over the past year suggests the leader aims to establish them in all major cities as the primary location for regular ideological rallies.

They were already used for such rallies after the February Party Congress, as well as ceremonies where children have to swear loyalty to Kim and run cross-country to demonstrate their will to sacrifice for him.

Murals of Kim Jong Un could become as ubiquitous as those depicting Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, which have long existed along the streets of every town in the country.

NK News has so far identified at least 39 murals across the country. There are likely more that have not yet been confirmed through state media coverage.

As part of his diminishing of his predecessors, Kim Jong Un also recently deleted all but one reference to their names from the constitution.

Crowds at major rallies have stopped holding large portraits of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in recent years as well, while Kim Jong Un has replaced their images hung prominently at indoor event venues with photos of himself.

However, state media still regularly cites their teachings, and their portraits still appear in all classrooms and on the front of train stations and other major buildings, suggesting Kim Jong Un does not plan to completely erase their influence.

Edited by Alannah Hill