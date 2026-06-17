 North Korea confirms recalling its UK ambassador after a month in post | NK News
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North Korea confirms recalling its UK ambassador after a month in post

The sudden departure follows UK’s ‘heinous unethical politically-motivated’ sanctions on children’s camp, embassy says
Chad O'Carroll | Shreyas Reddy June 17, 2026
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North Korea confirms recalling its UK ambassador after a month in post
The Embassy of the DPRK in London | Image: Boweruk via Wikimedia Commons (May 21, 2016) (Creative Commons - CC BY-SA 4.0)

The DPRK withdrew its ambassador to the U.K. just a month after his appointment in response to London’s sanctions against a children’s camp, leaving a void in diplomacy amid growing tensions.

In a statement to NK News, the DPRK Embassy in London confirmed that Pyongyang recalled Amb. Mun Myong Sin after the British government’s “extremely provocative act” of imposing sanctions on the Songdowon International Children’s Camp in May, as part of a broader crackdown on dozens of Russia-linked entities and individuals.

“We strongly denounce and reject the malicious act of the British government which targets even the camp, a

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About the Authors

Chad O'Carroll

Chad O'Carroll

Chad O'Carroll is the founder of NK News/NK Pro and related holding company Korea Risk Group. In addition to being the group's CEO, O'Carroll is a frequent writer and commentator about the Koreas, having written about the two nations since 2010. He has visited the DPRK multiple times, worked and lived in Washington, D.C. with a focus on peninsula issues, and lived in the ROK since 2016.

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Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Follow him on Twitter.

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