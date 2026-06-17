North Korea confirms recalling its UK ambassador after a month in post | NK News

The DPRK withdrew its ambassador to the U.K. just a month after his appointment in response to London’s sanctions against a children’s camp, leaving a void in diplomacy amid growing tensions.

In a statement to NK News, the DPRK Embassy in London confirmed that Pyongyang recalled Amb. Mun Myong Sin after the British government’s “extremely provocative act” of imposing sanctions on the Songdowon International Children’s Camp in May, as part of a broader crackdown on dozens of Russia-linked entities and individuals.

“We strongly denounce and reject the malicious act of the British government which targets even the camp, a