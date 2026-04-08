 North Korea bats down Seoul’s ‘dream’ of inter-Korean thaw after rare praise | NK News
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North Korea bats down Seoul’s ‘dream’ of inter-Korean thaw after rare praise

Senior DPRK official says South Korea remains ‘most hostile’ enemy despite Kim Yo Jong’s compliment for ROK president
Jeongmin Kim | Seung-Yeon Chung April 8, 2026
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North Korea bats down Seoul’s ‘dream’ of inter-Korean thaw after rare praise
Kim Yo Jong, far left, and Kim Jong Un, far right, during a reception | Image: Joint Inter-Korean Summit Photo Press Corps (April 27, 2018)

A senior North Korean official struck down Seoul’s hopes for an inter-Korean detente late Tuesday, insisting that South Korea remains the “most hostile” enemy state despite Kim Yo Jong’s rare compliment to President Lee Jae Myung the previous day.

In a statement released via state media, DPRK Vice Foreign Minister Jang Kum Chol mocked Seoul’s “hope-filled dream reading” of Kim’s recent remarks, which characterized Lee as “frank and bold” for expressing regret over the South’s civilian drone incursions.

“The identity of the ROK, the enemy state most hostile to the DPRK, can never change with any words or conduct by

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About the Authors

Jeongmin Kim

Jeongmin Kim

Jeongmin Kim is Executive Director at Korea Risk Group, based in Seoul. She covers inter-Korean relations and North and South Korean foreign and military affairs. Kim has covered the 2022 ROK presidential election on the ground, and prior to joining NK News, she worked for the CSIS Korea Chair in Washington D.C. and Reuters news agency’s Seoul bureau.

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Seung-Yeon Chung

Seung-Yeon Chung

Seung-Yeon Chung is a state media specialist at NK News. She previously worked in the Department of Unification and Foreign Ministry at Korean Broadcast System (KBS).

View more articles by Seung-Yeon ChungEMAILGot a news tip?Let us know!
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