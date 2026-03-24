Kim Jong Un denounces US as ‘terrorist’ state in apparent reference to Iran war | NK News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un accused the U.S. of carrying out state terrorism on Monday in apparent reference to its attacks on Iran, while repeating that South Korea is the “most hostile state” at a session of the country’s rubber-stamp parliament.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim is still “prepared to respond” if the North’s adversaries choose “peaceful coexistence,” while reiterating that Pyongyang will continue to build nuclear weapons.

KCNA said the two-day Supreme People’s Assembly (SPA) session passeda resolution on multiple constitutional revisions, but it only revealed one detail — the removal of the