Kim Jong Un denounces US as ‘terrorist’ state in apparent reference to Iran war | NK News

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Kim Jong Un denounces US as ‘terrorist’ state in apparent reference to Iran war
North Korean leader repeats anti-South stance at rubber-stamp parliament, but says little about constitutional revisions
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
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News
Kim Jong Un denounces US as ‘terrorist’ state in apparent reference to Iran war
North Korean leader repeats anti-South stance at rubber-stamp parliament, but says little about constitutional revisions
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.