 Kim Jong Un denounces US as ‘terrorist’ state in apparent reference to Iran war | NK News
NK News Logo
September 26, 2026Sep 26, 2026
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines

Weapon Directory

News

Kim Jong Un denounces US as ‘terrorist’ state in apparent reference to Iran war

North Korean leader repeats anti-South stance at rubber-stamp parliament, but says little about constitutional revisions
Colin Zwirko March 24, 2026
Copy Icon COPY LINK Mastodon Icon MASTODON
Kim Jong Un denounces US as ‘terrorist’ state in apparent reference to Iran war
Kim Jong Un leads the first session of the 15th SPA | Image: Rodong Sinmun (March 24, 2026)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un accused the U.S. of carrying out state terrorism on Monday in apparent reference to its attacks on Iran, while repeating that South Korea is the “most hostile state” at a session of the country’s rubber-stamp parliament.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim is still “prepared to respond” if the North’s adversaries choose “peaceful coexistence,” while reiterating that Pyongyang will continue to build nuclear weapons.

KCNA said the two-day Supreme People’s Assembly (SPA) session passeda resolution on multiple constitutional revisions, but it only revealed one detail — the removal of the

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Weapon Directory

Get the Daily Update & Podcast Updates

Start your day with
the North Korea stories that matter most –

as selected by

daily-brush-stroke

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

New Russian ambassador arrives in North Korea
New Russian ambassador arrives in North Korea
The strangest details Soviet archives reveal about 1970s North Korea
The strangest details Soviet archives reveal about 1970s North Korea
Lee accuses Ukraine of violating pact by revealing North Korean POW transfer
Lee accuses Ukraine of violating pact by revealing North Korean POW transfer

About the Author

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko is a Senior Analytic Correspondent for NK News based in Seoul. He joined the company in 2018 after receiving a master's degree in international security and foreign policy from South Korea's Yonsei University. Follow him on Bluesky / Twitter.

View more articles by Colin ZwirkoEMAILTwitterGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2026, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved