 How Kim Jong Un’s leadership playbook is borrowing from Xi Jinping | NK News
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How Kim Jong Un’s leadership playbook is borrowing from Xi Jinping

China provides a model for how to tighten party control, but there are limits to how far North Korea can go
Jifan Li | Shreyas Reddy March 24, 2026
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How Kim Jong Un’s leadership playbook is borrowing from Xi Jinping
Kim Jong Un and Xi Jinping raising a toast to DPRK-China ties | Image: Rodong Sinmun (May 9, 2018), edited by NK News

At North Korea’s biggest political event, Kim Jong Un showed that he has absorbed lessons from one of the world’s most entrenched leaders: Chinese President Xi Jinping.

One of the more obvious signs at the Ninth Party Congress was the use of Chinese-style name badges, which suggested that DPRK officials are copying the format of the Chinese Communist Party’s meetings.

But a far more important parallel came in Kim’s push to reshape governance by incorporating his “five-point party-building line” into the Workers’ Party rules, seeking to reinforce what Pyongyang calls the “monolithic leadership system” revolving around the

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About the Authors

Jifan Li

Jifan Li

Jifan Li is the China-North Korea Specialist Trainee at NK News. He has a master's in international relations from Johns Hopkins University and previously was a Korea Chair intern at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

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Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Follow him on Twitter.

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