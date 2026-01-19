 South Korean man claims he sent drones to North, prompting calls for probe | NK News
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South Korean man claims he sent drones to North, prompting calls for probe

ROK ruling party stresses need to ensure border safety after man says he sought to measure radiation levels
Jeongmin Kim | Jooheon Kim January 19, 2026
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South Korean man claims he sent drones to North, prompting calls for probe
A South Korean man flying a drone | Image: Korea Drone Industry Association via Facebook (May 31, 2021)

South Korea’s ruling party has urged authorities to investigate a Korean man who claims to have sent the drones captured by North Korea, after he said he did so to measure radiation levels at a uranium refinery.

“A man in his 30s who previously worked as a contract employee at the presidential office under former President Yoon Suk Yeol has claimed that he sent drones into North Korean territory,” the Democratic Party said in a statement Saturday.

“Although the veracity of this claim has not yet been confirmed, it is a serious matter that could affect security on the Korean

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About the Authors

Jeongmin Kim

Jeongmin Kim

Jeongmin Kim is Executive Director at Korea Risk Group, based in Seoul. She covers inter-Korean relations and North and South Korean foreign and military affairs. Kim has covered the 2022 ROK presidential election on the ground, and prior to joining NK News, she worked for the CSIS Korea Chair in Washington D.C. and Reuters news agency’s Seoul bureau.

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Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean relations.

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