South Korean man claims he sent drones to North, prompting calls for probe | NK News

South Korea’s ruling party has urged authorities to investigate a Korean man who claims to have sent the drones captured by North Korea, after he said he did so to measure radiation levels at a uranium refinery.

“A man in his 30s who previously worked as a contract employee at the presidential office under former President Yoon Suk Yeol has claimed that he sent drones into North Korean territory,” the Democratic Party said in a statement Saturday.

“Although the veracity of this claim has not yet been confirmed, it is a serious matter that could affect security on the Korean